Teenager held for allegedly beating his mother in the middle of the street in Malaga.

THE woman was reportedly punched in the face and head several times, causing injuries to her cheekbone and ear.

-- Advertisement --



Local Police officers were dealing with a separate road traffic accident in the city when they allegedly witnessed “a violent assault” about 20 metres away.

The officers immediately ran to the woman’s aid, while the 16-year-old ran away as soon as he saw the police approaching.

While the two officers tended to the injured woman, they called for back up and the teenager was quickly arrested in a nearby street.

Police sources told Diario SUR the victim, 37-years-old, is the mother of the adolescent who had attacked her, they lived in the same house “and the lack of respect shown towards the woman was common”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teenager held for beating his mother in the street”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.