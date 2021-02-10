Prince Charles and Camilla Receive First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine.

PRINCE Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have received their first jab of the Covid vaccine after officials announced today (February 10) that the royal couple had been inoculated.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations.”

The couple have recently been isolating at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, although the Duchess is currently at her Wiltshire home, Ray Mill House.

Charles battled the virus back in March 2020 within the early stages of COVID being detected in the UK.

The 72-year-old Prince and his wife Camilla (73) are both eligible for the jab – being within the fourth priority group for the vaccine due to their age – after the UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged those over the age of 70 to get vaccinated.

Matt Hancock announced that those over that age should contact to arrange an appointment with the NHS.

In January it was announced that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had been given their first jab.

Earlier this week Mr Hancock said 91 per cent of over-80s, 95 per cent of people aged 75 to 79 and almost three-quarters of those aged between 70-74 have been given a first jab.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target for all people in the top four groups to be offered a coronavirus vaccine by February 15.

