Police question Marbella Mayor’s husband in financial crime investigation

NATIONAL POLICE reportedly have at least six people under investigation in Marbella for financial crimes.

Amongst those under investigation in Lars Gunnar Broberg, the husband of Marbella mayor, Angeles Muñoz, whose office was searched yesterday by police. Documents which are now being analysed were seized in the operation.

The investigation is in the hands of officers from the National Police Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) who travelled to Marbella from Madrid.

Secrecy has been imposed upon the case and exact nature of the crimes being investigated is not known, only that they are financial.

However, it has been confirmed that they are not related in any way to Marbella City Council or to Mayor Angeles Muñoz.

Her husband, a Swedish businessman in his seventies, travelled to his office in Nueva Andalucia with a relative after being summoned by the police, who then informed him that they were going to search it. He was accompanied by a lawyer.

He was not taken to the police station, no action was taken against him and he returned home later in the day.

This is not the first time he has been under investigation for matters related to his property development and business activities in Marbella and Benahavis.

