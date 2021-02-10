New Covid Symptoms Announced by New Study

A NEW study into Covid symptoms found chills, loss of appetite, headache and muscle ache could be signs of infection.

The study carried out by Imperial College London on swab tests and surveys from between last June and last month found a new variety of Covid symptoms.

According to the study, the more symptoms a person showed the more likely they were to test positive for the virus, although the study found around 60 per cent of those infected did not report any symptoms.

While chills were reported by patients in all age groups, some of the other symptoms reported were more likely to be experienced by particular age groups.

Headaches were most reported in those aged between five and 17. The same group were less likely to report the classic symptoms including fever and a persistent cough.

Appetite loss was most common in those aged between 18 and 54, as well as those over 55. Meanwhile muscle aches were most common in those aged between 18 and 54.

Researchers said if more people who had these new symptoms were tested for Covid, more cases would be picked up.

The research also found those infected with the new Covid strain first discovered in Kent may be less likely to have a loss or change to their sense of smell, while being more likely to have a persistent cough.

The study looked at swabs and surveys from more than one million people to learn more about Covid.

