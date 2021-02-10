MOUNTAINEER dies after being hit by an avalanche in Italy.

The famous mountaineer Carlo Alberto Cimenti has tragically died after being overrun by an avalanche in the Sestriere, Turin mountains. He had been out with a friend Patrick Negro, from Pragelato who also tragically died in the accident.

Cala was a mountaineering legend and in 2019 climbed the world’s ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat, in the Pakistani Karakoram. This peak is considered by many to be one of the most dangerous in the world and comes in at a staggering 8126 metres high.

Tragically though it was a home mountain that caught Cala out, one that he had climbed numerous times in the past. Family members has raised the alarm after the two climbers did not return home from ski trip when expected. Alpine rescue and many volunteers searched the area in hopes of recovering the two from the avalanche.

One of the skier’s cell phone signals was located from underneath the avalanche that began in the area of ​​Cima del Bosco and Col Chalvet.

Alpine rescue along with police and volunteers worked to recover the pair after being transported high up into the mountains. Sadly, the news of the death was confirmed by the National Union of Municipalities and Mountain Communities (UNCEM). Since 1952 the organisation has represented towns in the Italian mountains and has offices across many regions in Italy.

They took to Twitter to offer their condolences at the tragic news and said that, “Uncem joins the unanimous condolences of the mountain world. From everyone. Very sad news. Cala Cimenti was a friend of many of us.”

