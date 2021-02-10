Man jailed for attacking and spitting on hospital staff

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CREDIT: Twitter

Man jailed for attacking and spitting at hospital staff in Derby.

Cory Harris had been admitted to the A&E department at Royal Derby Hospital in April 2020 after he reported being assaulted.

-- Advertisement --

He had also been displaying symptoms of Covid, hospital staff told Derbyshire Police.

After the 35-year-old was told he was to be discharged and needed to leave the hospital he became abusive.


Harris removed his mask, threatened a nurse and began to run around the hospital.

Security staff were called to intervene, and Harris, of no fixed address, coughed, spat, bit and punched them, before officers were called.


Harris was arrested and later charged with affray and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and remanded into custody.

During his trial, Harris also admitted to previous unrelated incidents of assault and possession of a knife in Derby and assaulting an emergency worker at HMP Lincoln.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment at a hearing at Derby Crown Court.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man jailed for attacking and spitting on hospital staff”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.





Previous articleForeign residents and pensioners are entitled to receive the vaccine
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here