Man jailed for attacking and spitting on hospital staff

Man jailed for attacking and spitting at hospital staff in Derby.

Cory Harris had been admitted to the A&E department at Royal Derby Hospital in April 2020 after he reported being assaulted.

He had also been displaying symptoms of Covid, hospital staff told Derbyshire Police.

After the 35-year-old was told he was to be discharged and needed to leave the hospital he became abusive.

Harris removed his mask, threatened a nurse and began to run around the hospital.

Security staff were called to intervene, and Harris, of no fixed address, coughed, spat, bit and punched them, before officers were called.

Harris was arrested and later charged with affray and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and remanded into custody.

During his trial, Harris also admitted to previous unrelated incidents of assault and possession of a knife in Derby and assaulting an emergency worker at HMP Lincoln.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment at a hearing at Derby Crown Court.

