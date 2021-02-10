Letters wanted to cheer up patients at Malaga Regional Hospital

LETTERS are wanted to cheer up patients in Malaga Regional Hospital.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Belen Navarrete, a nurse in the Infectious Diseases Department of Malaga Regional Hospital launched a campaign, appealing to people’s solidarity and asking for emails to cheer up patients who are ill in hospital with Covid-19.

She says that to begin with, the letters of encouragement were arriving every day. As many as 3,000 letters were received, not only from Malaga, but from the rest of Andalucia and Spain and even further afield, from countries such as Germany and Switzerland or across the ocean in Mexico or Argentina

In them, anonymous citizens sent their best wishes to the patients and which became a form of treatment that went beyond what the hospital’s nurses and doctors can do.

The nurse, 48, said that they received so many that at one point she feared that they would run out of paper and ink to print them.

However, they have stopped coming and there are still many people in the hospital who do not receive any contact with relatives or friends and who would benefit from some words of kindness to help them through this difficult time.

The letters can be sent to the following e-mail address: mariab.cartas.hregional@gmail.com

