Katie Price Will Learn To Be A Paramedic In New Three-Part Documentary

Katie Price is reportedly lined up to be recording a three-part documentary where the 42-year-old former Loose Women panelist will train to become a Volunteer Emergency Responder, reports the Sun Online.

Her latest role comes hot on the heels of her BBC documentary ‘Katie Price: Harvey and Me’, which followed a 12-moth period of Katie’s disabled son Harvey’s life in the lead up to his 18th birthday.

Katie had said in 2019 that she intended to take a five-year course to train to become a paramedic, but the pandemic put a halt to that plan, so now she will enrol in a six-day crash course, at the end of which Katie will not be an official paramedic.

She would also be able to work alongside UK ambulance trusts, where volunteers give up their free time to work shifts alongside paramedics and will be qualified to attend 999 incidents, but not maternity, paediatrics under eight years old and mental health calls.

A source told the Sun Online, “Katie will learn all the real-life skills she needs and they won’t go easy on her because she’s a celebrity. It’s something Katie’s wanted to do for years and she’s really looking forward to filming next month”.

The source said filming should start next month, but it is not yet known the exact date of the filming commencing, nor which channel the documentary will be shown on.

