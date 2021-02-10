High hopes as local cyclist takes on the Tour de La Provence 2021 in France.

Carlos Rodríguez Cano from Almuñecar will start his second professional season with the INEOS cycling team by taking part in the sixth edition of the race which begins tomorrow, Thursday, February 11, and finishes on Sunday.

-- Advertisement --



The endurance test consists of four stages along a mountainous 667 km route.

Cano, who has been in training every day, said he is “looking forward to starting” alongside teammates Egan Bernal, Laurens de Plus, Eddie Dunbar, Gianni Moscon, Iván Sosa and Ben Swift.

The pandemic has led to numerous calendar alterations, but at the moment 14 WorldTour teams are expected to take part.

Cycling fans and followers of Carlos Rodriguez Cano will have the opportunity to follow him in regular Tour de La Provincia updates which will be aired on the Teledeporte channel TVE.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “High hopes as local cyclist takes on the Tour de La Provence 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.