‘Great news’ but remain vigilant urges town mayor as restrictions are lifted

‘Great news’ but remain vigilant urges Almuñecar mayor as restrictions are lifted.

TRINIDAD Herrera confirmed the reopening of the town’s perimeters, warning that this “is great news but we have to be very aware of the complicated situation we are in”.

As a result of positive data in recent days and the drop in the rates of the pandemic in the municipality which fell to 366.4 cases per 100,000 cases, the restrictions will be lifted from 00:00 on Wednesday, February 10.

Herrera said: “Any decrease in infections is obviously good news. The fact that we can enter or leave the municipality is important, but what is more important is complying with all measures to prevent a fourth wave from arriving.

“It seems that the third wave peak has already arrived and we are going down, slowly, but falling. The great news is not that Almuñécar opens or closes, but that the cases continue to fall and we can weaken this pandemic together by complying.”

Recognising the economic consequences of the pandemic, Herrera added: “The business sector is very affected by the closures.

“The characteristics of Almuñécar, where there is no industry and where the services sector is barely functioning leads to an increase in unemployment. It is very hard. The resources are limited but what we have is available to families who have no income.

“We have aid for trade and hospitality but will it be enough. We will do whatever it takes.”

