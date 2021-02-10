€20,000 health and safety improvements have been carried out at the Rincon de la Victoria Contigo Association following storm damage.

THE Department of Social Welfare has repaired roofs, structures and perimeter fencing.

-- Advertisement --



Deputy mayor, Elena Aguilar, said: “The aim of these works, which have consisted mainly in the repair of structures, has been to improve health and safety at the site.

“The impact of recent storms that, together with the deterioration that these modules already presented, have required rapid action to recover the facilities for safe use.”

President of the Rincon Contigo Association, Soledad Ruiz, said the association is extremely grateful for the improvements made “that allow us to continue working for the residents of our municipality with new projects, thanks to the trust placed by the Social Welfare area and the City Council”.

“Some of these modules serve as storage for the entry and exit of food and other resources such as clothes and books, intended for the association’s user families, therefore the repair of these structures to avoid possible water leaks has been a priority.”

Aguiler added: “We would like to recognise the important work that the group has been doing providing help and support with the distribution of food to the families of the municipality for years, which has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The Rincón Contigo Association facilities is located in Calle Los Almendros.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “€20,000 health and safety improvements after storm damage”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.