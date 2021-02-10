RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced a contest to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The council’s Department for Social Welfare has put together a contest to celebrate International Women’s Day and to highlight equality between men and women.

-- Advertisement --



Councillor for Social Welfare Elena Aguilar announced the contest, which will take place on the town’s Tik Tok account. She said: “It is a pioneering initiative that aims to continue bringing us closer to young people and to create a society more aware of gender equality.”

“We have chosen the Tik Tok platform for its high acceptance among the youngest in society and for the ease of audiovisual creation it provides.

“The objective of the contest is to stimulate the creativity of our residents at the same time as promoting awareness of equality between women and men.”

“We are going to collect videos under the hashtag #Rincondelavictoriaporlaigualdad and #rodandoporlaigualdad on the social network Tik Tok to raise awareness and fight for gender equality.”

The theme of the contest will be everything to do with gender equality, including equality in sports, the workplace, in domestic tasks, toxic relationships, and everyday sexism.

The maximum duration of the videos will be 60 seconds, and entrants can use all the creative possibilities provided by the social network Tik Tok itself.

They can also submit as many works as they want. It is essential that the account is public.

The council said: “To participate, all you have to do is have a mobile phone and a story to tell, upload a video to the Tik Tok platform with the contest’s hashtag and complete the free registration form.

“The participant must reside, study, work or be from Rincon de la Victoria. The contest has two prizes, a first prize of €200 euros and a second prize of €100. The deadline for entry is March 10 and the winners will be announced on March 16.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Contest to Celebrate International Women’s Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.