Bristol Rovers Sack Manager After Less Than Three Months in Charge.

-- Advertisement --



BRISTOL ROVERS have parted company with manager Paul Tisdale today (February 10). Rovers are without a win in 10 league and cup games and the former Milton Keynes Dons and Exeter City manager won just five of his 19 games in charge, losing 11.

Rovers currently sit in 20th position in League One and lost 2-0 at home to Oxford United yesterday (February 9).

Tommy Widdrington will be taking charge of the first-team on a temporary basis, while Rovers undertakes the process of appointing a new Manager. Widdrington will be assisted by Jack Mesure and Kevin Maher.

Mel Gwinnett has also left his role as Football Operations.

A statement released by the club reads: “The Club would like to thank both Paul and Mel for their efforts and wish them both the best of luck for the future.

“The Club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Last week, Championship side Bournemouth sacked their manager Jason Tindall after just six months in charge – ending a 22-year association with the Cherries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bristol Rovers Sack Manager After Less Than Three Months in Charge”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.