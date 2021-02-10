Almuñecar will host ‘ABBA – El Padre’ to mark Holy Week.

THE House of Culture Almuñécar will host the presentation and premiere of the show “ABBA El Padre” (the Father) musical show on February 27, starting at 8pm.

The event, in collaboration with the council, will be adapted in line with the current health situation and tickets can be purchased through the Association of Brotherhoods of Almuñécar by calling 958 614 897.

“ABBA El Padre, Holy Week is a new show never seen before that combines the feeling of flamenco with the fervor of Passion Week through 12e top-level artists in a project carried out by the Granada-based agency TwinClick,” said the council.

“Due to the current social situation conditioned by the appearance of Covid-19, 2021 will be the second consecutive year in which the streets of our country feel orphaned from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. Another Holy Week in which its processional parades will have to wait impatiently for winds of hope and normality, now far away in the collective imagination.”

The council added: “It will be a new unprecedented musical show that painstakingly links flamenco and the music of Holy Week, having as a common thread the identity, sensations and sounds that commemorate Easter.

“In this way, different aspects of our culture are brought together through the singing, dancing and melodies that cover the atmosphere during the eight days of Pasión.”

