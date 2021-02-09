A RUSSIAN man, 31, was arrested in Madrid for an alleged homophobic attack against a 22-year-old man.

-- Advertisement --



The National Police report that the attack took place in Calle San Manuel, near the Casa de Campo underground station, in an area known for being a popular location in for chance sexual encounters between gay men, known as ‘cruising’.

According to a report in National Spanish daily, El Mundo, witnesses report that the attacker began hitting the victim, while he shouted “this p**f won’t be talking any more”.

The victim sustained a broken jaw, bruised ribs and injuries to his face and neck. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to the Hospital San Carlos.

The National Police combed the area and arrested the alleged attacker, who still had blood on his knuckles and has a criminal record for abusive behaviour. He was charged with causing bodily harm and could also be accused of a hate crime.

When he was arrested, he was with another well-built young man, also thought to be Russian, who may have allowed the attack and laughed at the victim, although he is not thought to have caused him bodily harm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Young man’s jaw broken in homophobic attack in Madrid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.