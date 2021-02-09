Young Ball Girl Suffers Scary Collapse at the Australian Open.

-- Advertisement --



A YOUNG girl collapsed on Court 16 during the Australian Open match today (February 9) between South African Lloyd Harris and Denmark’s Mikael Torpegaard where she was acting as ball girl.

The scary scenes were captured by Spanish tennis writer Jose Morgado who first broke the news on Twitter, describing it as a “terrible situation”.

Terrible situation on court 16, as a young bal boy colapsed. He looks better now and play is underway. pic.twitter.com/wRLT2sJsvU

— José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 9, 2021

Both Harris and Torpegaard rushed to young girls aid along with on-court officials.

She was helped off the court and taken away for medical attention. Later, a Tennis Australia spokesperson said the young girl was “unwell”.

“A ball kid was unwell during the first match on Court 16 today,” the TA spokesperson told Channel 7.

“She was immediately attended to by the medical team and will rest at home as a precautionary measure.

“She will return to her ball kid duties later this week.”

The temperature was around 22C at Melbourne Park at midday on February 9, with temperatures expected to hit as high as 27C.

After play was halted for the medical emergency, Harris overcame Torpegaard to win the match 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Young Ball Girl Suffers Scary Collapse at the Australian Open”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.