WHO launches free training on Covid patient rehabilitation Covid

WHO launches free training on Covid patient rehabilitation with OpenWHO.org.

THE Clinical Management of Patients with Covid-19 course series is developed for healthcare workers during the health pandemic.

“It provides crucial knowledge necessary to provide safe, effective quality patient care,” said the World Health Organisation.

Presentations address all aspects of clinical management, including facility preparation and surge planning; health worker infection prevention and control; interfacility transfer; clinical management of mild, moderate, and severely ill patients with coronavirus; special considerations for geriatric, pregnant, and pediatric patients with Covid 19; rehabilitation; and ethics and palliative care.

The course series consists of sic courses, which include video lectures and downloadable presentations that have been updated with the latest guidance and evidence.

Each course contains five to eight modules, and each module includes a quiz to evaluate knowledge acquisition.

“The sixth course of the Clinical Management of Patients with COVID-19 course series is devoted to the rehabilitation of patients with Covid-19.

“The seven course modules address the manifold and varied rehabilitation needs of patients recovering from Covid-19, including patients with cognitive impairment, physical deconditioning and weakness, respiratory impairment, swallow impairment, communication impairment and challenges in completing Activities of Daily Living (ADLs). Techniques for rehabilitation also are addressed,” added WHO.

