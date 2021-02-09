UK police officer accused of punching Covid rule breaker

THE Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have said they are investigating after receiving reports one of their officers punched a man who was breaking Covid rules.

Footage of the alleged incident began circulating on social media after the officer is said to have punched a Covid rule breaker when the pair became involved in a scuffle.

-- Advertisement --



The incident took place after police were called to a cafe in Burnage, Manchester, following reports of a breach of Covid rules.

The Greater Manchester Police said the cafe had, “approximately 100 people present,” despite rules restricting gatherings.

According to media reports, a video posted to Twitter appeared to show an officer in a hi-vis jacket punching a man as they tried to arrest him, causing anger among a crowd near the cafe.

The Greater Manchester Police say the footage has now been referred to the Professional Standards Branch.

In a statement the police force said: “Whilst initial reviews suggest that officers’ actions were reasonable when assessed within the wider context of the situation, following concerns raised by members of the public, it has been referred to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch in line with usual policy.”

It added the incident had happened, “whilst a 38-year-old man was being arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker.

“Police were responding to reports of non-compliance with Covid-19 restrictions by a cafe on Burnage Lane in Manchester.

“Officers attended and in line with procedure, attempted to engage with individuals and disperse attendees.”

Lucjan Domanski, aged 38, of Chapel Street, Levenshulme, was later charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

He is now set to appear at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Police Officer Accuses of Punching Covid Rule Breaker”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.