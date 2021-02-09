SPAIN Extends Internal Border Closure With Portugal To March 1



Spain has today (Tuesday 9) announced an extension of the restrictions on the internal border with Portugal until March 1, having carried out different coordination consultations with the Portuguese authorities, with the same limitations applying as were currently in place.

The extension which is made in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus was published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The crossing of the border will only be allowed via the established entrance and exit points presently authorized, and during the hours currently established and published by the General Directorate of the Police, who have coordinated with their counterparts in the Portuguese authorities.

Only Spanish citizens are allowed to cross the border, along with their spouse or partner with whom they maintain a union similar to the conjugal one registered in a public registry, including ascendants and descendants who live in their care and must present the relevant documents to the authorities at the border point.

Anybody crossing into Spain must prove they are resident in the country and must prove their habitual residence, this also applies to students who study in Spain, as well as residents in other Member States or Schengen Associated States who go to their place of habitual residence, who may also cross the border, with the relevant documents.

Also permitted to cross the border into Spain are workers in transit, for any work-related reasons, including health workers, cross-border workers, and transport delivery drivers, but only with the relevant documents.

