SINKHOLE opens to reveal mass burial site in Liverpool.

A sinkhole has opened in Liverpool to reveal a necropolis buried below a public park in Everton Road. A passer-by was shocked as the ground literally started open beneath their feet.

-- Advertisement --



It is believed that the sinkhole has formed after recent bad weather has affected a crypt buried underneath the public park which had not been filled in correctly.

A former cemetery that is thought to be home to around 80,000 bodies sits below the public park. The graveyard was cleared of all structures and memorials, but thousands of bodies were left buried intact beneath the ground.

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said, “Grant Gardens was originally a cemetery in the 19th century and was turned into a public park in the inter-war years.

“The sinkhole is the result of a former crypt that was not filled in correctly at the time.”

A shocked dog walker made the discovery of the sinkhole, and many people have commented on Facebook over the find. Shirley Hand who was at the scene before the area was cordoned off said, “We had to get off the grass quickly as it was sinking under our feet. It was really eerie looking down the hole knowing that many years ago the park was a burial ground.”

The spokesman for the council also explained that, “Emergency duty officers attended the site at the weekend and have made the hole good and a mound will now be created. We imagine the wet weather contributed to it being formed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sinkhole Opens to Reveal Mass Burial Site”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.