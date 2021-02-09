A SEVILLE man who confessed to his daughter and police after brutally murdering his wife with an axe faces trial for his brutal crime.

-- Advertisement --



A man who brutally murdered his wife with an axe in Seville Province will face trial next month – having already confessed to the killing in a phone call to his daughter shortly after the horrific crime.

Prosecutors are seeking a 25-year sentence for Emilio V.T – who savagely beat his wife Rosa before causing her 94 injuries in an axe attack that took her life. The couple had been married for 47-years and lived in the small suburban city of Dos Hermanas – 15 kilometres south of Seville.

According to court documents, one afternoon in January 2019 the self-confessed killer returned home to be chastised by his wife for being late. This sent him into a rage, leading to a violent assault that caused her to flee to the house’s basement. He pushed her down the stairs before punching, kicking, and choking the 69-year-old victim – before finally delivering a “multitude” of blows with an 11 centimetre axe blade.

After the frenzied attack, he allegedly washed his hands and called one of his daughters to say “I think I’ve killed your mother”. He subsequently confessed to the 112 emergency operator he dialed, and to Policia Nacional officers who arrived at the bloody scene.

The horrendous case is the latest of Spain’s long-running and ongoing gender violence crisis – with nearly half of the country’s prison inmates serving sentences for crimes against women.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seville Man Called Daughter After Murdering Wife With Axe”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.