NEW claims have hit the royal family after it emerged the Queen and Prince Charles have vetted more than 1,000 laws prior to giving consent, according to one publication.

A UK newspaper claimed the royals had used Queen’s Consent, a parliamentary procedure allowing the Queen to be notified of any new legislation affecting her before they are published, had been used to vet more than 1,000 laws.

The publication claims Queen’s Consent was used to vet at least 1,062 laws dating back to 1952, on legislation from rules around caravans and boats to those around establishing a Scottish parliament.

The news come after Buckingham Palace denied claims the Queen had tried to block legislation in the 1970s in an effort to hide her personal wealth.

The palace described the claims as “simply incorrect” after reports emerged the Queen tried to hide her personal wealth by blocking a law allowing “heads of state” to be exempt from new transparency measures.

One newspaper had reported that the Queen’s lawyer had lobbied the government to change a draft law proposed in 1973 to allow companies used by “heads of state” to be exempt from being transparent about their finances.

The publication reported that the monarch had feared the move to open up company shareholdings would allow the public to scrutinise her finances.

However the palace has strongly denied the reports as “simply incorrect.”

They said: “Queen’s Consent is a parliamentary process, with the role of sovereign purely formal. Consent is always granted by the monarch where requested by government. Any assertion that the sovereign has blocked legislation is simply incorrect

“Whether Queen’s Consent is required is decided by parliament, independently from the royal household, in matters that would affect Crown interests, including personal property and personal interests of the monarch.

“If consent is required, draft legislation is, by convention, put to the sovereign to grant solely on advice of ministers and as a matter of public record.”

