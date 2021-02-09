QR Codes Could Allow Brits To Travel Abroad As Soon As Next Month.

BRITONS who have received the coronavirus vaccine will soon be able to get scannable QR codes which will allow them to travel abroad as part of coronavirus ‘vaccine passport’ schemes, according to the Daily Mail.

The initiative could allow those people to travel as soon as next month via schemes funded by the taxpayer.

The QR codes would act as digital proof that the person has had the Covid vaccination and the Government has awarded eight firms grants – totalling £450,000 between them – to develop the schemes.

The grants have been dished out by InnovateUK, a non-departmental public agency which claims it ‘operates at arm’s length from the Government’.

Despite claims from the UK Government that they are NOT going to introduce vaccine passports, this announcement has a similar feeling.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock denied plans to implement COVID passports last month, telling the Spectator: “It’s not an area that we’re looking at.”

Last year, Australian airline Qantas announced that they wanted people to prove they have had the Covid vaccine before they could fly with them. Over-50s travel company Saga has also suggested the same.

