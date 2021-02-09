Pensioner Sent to Prison for Forcing Young Son to Sleep with Prostitutes.

A 65-YEAR-OLD man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he was found guilty of forcing his seven-year-old son “not to grow up gay” by having sex with prostitutes.

The man from Siġġiewi, Malta was first charged five years ago when two prostitutes reported the case to Maltese child protection agency, Appoġġ after he was accused of bringing the prostitutes home to share with the boy, who is now 12.

The court heard that the man did this because he “didn’t want his son to be gay because he already had two gay family members”.

One testimony heard in court was from a woman who said the man would force her to have sex with the child and had wanted to involve the boy in group sex acts with the woman.

The poor boy was forced to keep his father’s sordid acts quiet, being threatened with the prospect of being sent to a mental institution if he spoke out.

An inspector on the case revealed that the young boy was called a “pufta” by his father if he could not perform and received lashings to his back with an electrical cord.

One of the prostitutes told police that the man also took drugs in front of the boy, although she did not confirm whether the boy was forced to take any.

Appoġġ had taken the child into custody and was homing him in care.

