Legendary French Screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière Dies at 89.

-- Advertisement --



JEAN-CLAUDE CARRIERE, who was a French novelist, screenwriter, actor, and Academy Award honoree, died of natural causes in Paris on Monday, February 8, according to his daughter, Kiara Carriere.

Carrière was best known for his work with Spaniard Luis Bunuel and Milos Forman, having a career that spanned six decades.

Famously shocking audiences with his provocative scenes, Carrière’s most recognisable film is “Belle de Jour” in which he tied a young Catherine Deneuve naked to a tree.

Carrière wrote the scripts for Diary of a Maiden (1964), Belle de jour (1967), The Milky Way (1966), The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972; Oscar nominee), The Phantom of Liberty (1974) and That Dark Object of Desire (1977; Oscar nominee).

His third Oscar nomination as a screenwriter came for the adaptation of The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988) directed by Philip Kaufman. In 2015, he received his second Oscar, an honorary one for his entire career.

He also enjoyed frequent appearances in front of the camera, with roles opposite Juliette Greco, Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Moreau.

The Cannes film festival’s former president Gilles Jacob led the tributes, saying that Carriere was France’s finest screenwriter ever.

“You were the boss,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Legendary French Screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière Dies at 89”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.