How to Protect Your Children from Cybercriminals

A TOP Spanish security company has warned that children are often targetted by ruthless cybercriminals – and have offered advice on how to protect young internet users.

February 9th marks World Internet Safety Day – an event designed to promote and educate cybersecurity for the public as hacking crimes reach all time highs.

Audea, a top Spanish cybersecurity company, warns that children are often targetted by online criminals as “they do not have the knowledge and capacity to which they are exposed when using the internet or social networks”.

Tiktok, a platform wildly popular with young users, has been forced to improve its security features for children and teens after a wave of controversies. Other companies have not been as fast to catch up, with hackers exploiting tech used by kids to exploit their parents’ finances.

Audea has released a number of guidelines parents and guardians can implement to ensure their children – and their own security – are safe while browsing the net.

Parents continuously monitor their interactions on social networks to ensure that their posts and activities do not violate their privacy.

It’s important to ensure that children don’t interact with strangers online – even if they appear to be youths themselves.

It is vital to report any unsuitable material spotted amidst children content for the safety of other children.

Ensure that all pages visited by kids are secure, so as not to compromise the security of their devices.

Never let a child download material, such as games or other content, without running a thorough security scan first.

As with all security measures, ensure your protection services are in date and from a reputable company.

Your child should use a different password for each of their digital accounts, as should you.

If your child discovers a new website, research it first to ensure it is safe and suitable. Game platforms are often laden with bugs and inappropriate material.

Never let your child publish their date of birth, address, or any other details that could leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Remember – cybercriminals are ruthless. Deactivating location settings is also a good step to ensure full privacy.

