Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Her Bid To Stop Deposition Excerpt Being Released

GHISLAINE MAXWELL Loses Bid To Stop Her Deposition Excerpt From Being Released to the public



Loretta Preska, the Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge in the Ghislaine Maxwell case, told her that the public has every right to hear a 20-line excerpt from her July 22, 2016 testimony, as the content is about massages, and not mentioning any private sexual activity of consenting adults.

Judge Preska wrote, “There is no reason not to unseal this portion of testimony. While the court acknowledges Ms. Maxwell’s interest in a fair criminal trial, Ms. Maxwell can argue all her points to the presiding judge in her criminal trial, as she has already”.

The July 22, 2016 deposition in question is the one from the now-settled civil defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell, large sections of which, Judge Preska had already released, but 59-year-old Maxwell is claiming the 20 lines of testimony are the basis of one of the perjury charges against her.

The perjury charges relate to Maxwell denying she ever gave a massage to Jeffrey Epstein, or any other person, and denying knowing Epstein owned sex toys, plus denying knowledge that Epstein ever had sex with anyone else besides herself and two other women in the 1990s and 2000s.

She says that the transcript should be left out of her trial, claiming that the prosecutors had obtained the deposition transcript illegally, and Maxwell’s lawyers say that once that testimony is released then any argument they could put forward would be compromised.

U.S. District Judge, Alison Nathan, will be the one to decide whether to admit or suppress the deposition, with Maxwell arguing that the prosecution is only trying to convict her because they have no other target since Epstein died.

