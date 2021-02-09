Colombia Grants One Million Venezuelan Migrants Legal Status

COLOMBIA has been praised for granting one million Venezuelan migrants legal status as the exodus from the troubled Latin American country continues.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has announced that his country will grant legal status to over one million migrants from troubled Venezuala in a move that has been praised by the United Nations.

The President said that the status will last for ten years, giving Venezuelan migrants the chance to “normalise” themselves in their new Latin American country. Since the country was plunged into political and economic turmoil in 2015, over five million Venezuelans have fled their homeland – the majority travelling to neighbouring Colombia.

Duque has called on more international support to help ease the burden of the mass migration, as Colombia grappled with a Covid-19 crisis that has seen over 2 million cases. Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner, Fillipo Grandi, praised Colombia for its “historic gesture” and described the move as “emblematic for the region, even for the whole world”.

Despite having some of the planet’s richest oil deposits, Venezuela has been crippled by chronic economic issues in recent years. The country is currently experiencing a spike in violence and political unrest – which was exacerbated by a recent election that saw President Maduro returned to power.

