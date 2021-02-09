Atletico Madrid Suffer Slight Setback in Push Towards Title.

A HOME draw against Celta Vigo on Monday, February 8 has slowed Atletico’s push for their first La Liga title since 2014.

The 2-2 draw still means that the Diego Simeone’s side remain top, eight-points clear and with a game in hand over second-place side, Barcelona. Real Madrid are currently level on points with Barca back in third.

Luis Suarez continued his amazing goalscoring form with a goal either side of half time but it wasn’t enough to secure victory for the league leader as a late strike from Facundo Ferreyra earned a point for Vigo.

Suarez was unable to inspire Atletico’s ninth win on the bounce despite levelling the match in the first half, cancelling out a goal from Celta front man Santi Mina who deservedly headed the away team in front after 13 minutes.

Atletico took the lead shortly after the restart when the Uruguayan popped up again, burying a low cross from Renan Lodi but it wasn’t enough for the home side, as in the 89th minute, Ferreyra was left unmarked in the Atletico box to slot home past Jan Oblak.

Atletico will face Granada next time out. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo move up a place to 10th and they will welcome Elche on Friday.

