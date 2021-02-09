At least 28 dead in flooded illegal sweatshop in Tangier

AT least 28 people have died in an illegal sweatshop in Tangier, Morocco.

The incident apparently occurred when floods caused a short circuit in an illegal workshop, located in a garage underground in a residential area on the morning of Monday, February 8.

According to Civil Protection in the city, 28 people have been found dead and 17 more have been rescued. Those rescued have been taken to a local hospital. Most of the victims were women.

The short circuit, combined with the floodwater from the torrential rains in the early hours of Monday, caused the victims to die from electrocution, according to initial reports. Some of the survivors remained trapped in the flooded workshop for several hours. An investigation to determine how the incident occurred will be carried out.

The owner of the sweatshop has been arrested for questioning and many are calling for the Public Prosecutor’s Office to charge him with criminal negligence.

The local authorities have claimed to have been unaware of the existence of the sweatshop in the area, although residents in the area said that it had been there for several years.

The tragedy has shocked the nation, leading many people to condemn the lack of safety precautions in textile sweatshops across the country, many of which are illegal.

