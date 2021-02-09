LAST month 8,686 UK nationals contacted Age in Spain for help with sorting out their residency status in Spain.

That included 438 people who received one-to-one support and we directly helped 247 people submit their residency applications. That was a more than 30 per cent increase on the number of people we helped in December.

-- Advertisement --



I mention this, not to blow our own trumpet but to point out that there are many people still out there who need help and support.

We’re certainly not resting on our laurels and on February 19 we will be holding a pop-up event at Nice Price in Portals Nous to help more people on Mallorca with their residency issues.

We will be there from 10 am to 2pm and, if you need us, we would love to see you. Remember, whatever age you are, Age in Spain can help you. Obviously, we will be observing all the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Absolutely crucial to the events we do and all the people we help is our fantastic team of volunteers who work alongside staff members.

Disappointingly, we haven’t been able to get together for the last year so, to make up for this in a small way we recently created a picture to recognise the work of our team and imagine what we might look like if we could all meet.

It’s just a bit of fun but there is a serious point about everyone working together in harmony. If anyone is interested in finding out more about volunteering with Age in Spain you can go to www.ageinspain.org/volunteer . We’d love to have you in the band!

Helen Weir, Director Age in Spain

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Age in Spain singing from the same song sheet”.