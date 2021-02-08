Woman arrested for blackmail lasting over 30 years

NATIONAL POLICE arrested a woman, 55, in Lugo for blackmailing a man for 30 years.

The police report that at first, she requested small amounts of around €20 or €30.

But then she kept on increasing the amount, and was currently asking for €2,000, all the time in exchange for not making a false report for rape.

When he handed over the money said she that if he did not give her what she wanted, she would throw herself to the ground and start screaming and asking for help.

Over the years, she had obtained some €30,000 from the man.

He finally reported the situation to the National Police last week and the woman was arrested and charged with extortion. She has a criminal record and is due to appear in court soon.

