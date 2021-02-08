THE mayor of Velez Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, and the president of the Forum for the Historical Memory of La Axarquia, Jose Luis Cabello, have come together to remember those who died at the massacre on the Malaga-Almeria road during the Spanish civil war.

Velez Malaga Council commemorated the historical event, known as “La Disbanda,” which took place 84 years ago during the civil war and was one of the largest exoduses of civilian population in Europe

-- Advertisement --



The mayor explained the usual event to mark the massacre was not possible this year due to the Covid pandemic, but said, “but that does not make us forget at any time the atrocity that ‘La Desbanda’ entailed.”

He went on: “It is important that each year, in whatever way possible, we remember what happened that February in 1937, to make it visible and important as part of our history and to create awareness in order to move towards a better future and that something like this never be repeated and is not forgotten.”

The politician thanked the Forum for Historical Memory, that “plays a fundamental role in promoting the memory of all those who died, as well as for their involvement and for the work they do daily to uncover our town and region’s historical memory.”

The event was the largest exodus ever experienced in Spain, and in which Velez Malaga played a leading role. Many people from Velez Malaga and Axarquia survived the journey, but many died along the way, according to the council.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Velez Malaga Remembers Civil War Victims”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.