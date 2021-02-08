UK Company Developing Covid Vaccine Pill

UK company developing a Covid vaccine pill – could this be the way forward?

A Sussex-based company has begun using existing vaccination technology to develop a coronavirus vaccine in pill form, and trials on its effectiveness have already begun. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that a US company, ImmunityBio, is using UK-developed technology already to explore the options, and UK-based company IosBio has had “highly effective” results when the vaccine pill was tested on monkeys. Of course, human trials are still a ways off, but the minister has confirmed that the government is actively exploring “technologies with pills,” which could be the way forward in the future.

Developing a pill version of the Covid vaccine would certainly solve several problems with storage and distribution.

Mr Zahawi told Times Radio: “There are technologies with pills and others being developed around the world and we will continue to look at those.

“But we’re making sure the UK will always have the capability and capacity to manufacture the variant vaccines that will deal with any variant virus.”

The UK seems to be showing the rest of the world how it should be done as it races through its vaccination rollout plan, with some 12million people having already received the first dose of the jab.

Meanwhile, the home-grown Oxford-AstraZeneca has suffered yet another blow. While several countries around the globe have restricted its use to the younger population, claiming that not enough data exists to show that it is effective in older people, South Africa announced on Sunday, February 7 its intention to halt the use of the jab altogether until a committee of experts establishes whether it provides enough protection.

