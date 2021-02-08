UK Arrivals ‘To Be Tested For Covid-19 On Day 2 AND 8 Of Quarantine’, Says Minister.

UK ARRIVALS will now have to be tested for Covid-19 on the second and eighth day of their quarantine, it has been reported. It is understood the Department of Health will announce the latest measures, aimed at stopping Covid variants from being imported into the country, on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to announce the newest rules will come into force from 15 February – the same time as quarantine hotels will come into force. According to reports, he will update the House of Commons on what will happen at lunchtime tomorrow.

Under current laws, UK arrivals are required to show a negative coronavirus test, which must have been taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. People must also quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival, although passengers for some countries are allowed to pay for a test on day 5 and can be released if the result is negative.

Many will ask why mandatory testing was not introduced more than a year ago when the virus first arrived in the UK – and if No 10 is so concerned about variants, why not ban all arrivals? On the flip side, the airline industry worries this will be the final nail in the coffin. One source suggests that short-haul flights will all but end.

It is not clear as yet whether the latest rules will affect this scheme at all.

