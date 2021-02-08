Thai Fisherman Celebrating His £250,000 Orange Pearl Find Arrested After Hosting METH Party

Thai Fisherman Celebrating His £250,000 Orange Pearl Find Arrested After Hosting a ‘METH Get Together’ Party.

Fame short-lived

A POOR and impoverished fisherman who discovered an uncommon orange Melo pearl valued at £250,000 in Thailand has been arrested while celebrating his new fortune after he was caught throwing a ‘meth get together’ for his friends.

Hatchai Niyomdecha, 37, invited pals over to his residence in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, on Friday after receiving 10 million Baht (£250,000) for the rare pearl. Police discovered 1000’s of oral methamphetamine tablets on the man’s home after being contacted by his neighbours who complained about the loud music and said they were being made sick by the smell of the meth.

The Thai fisherman made headlines around the globe final week after he discovered an uncommon Melo pearl – one of the rarest and expensive on the earth –while he was cleaning up oysters after a day’s fishing on the shore close to his home.

Melo pearls can’t be farmed, like normal pearls, as a result, the gem can not be efficiently cultured to be grown like mussels or clams. The gems, which are sometimes found within the South China Sea, in shallow waters off the coast of Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar, are rarely found- hence the value of them.

