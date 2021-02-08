Spanish Pop Star Pablo López Ready to Make Murcia Dance.

POPSTAR Pablo López, who became known throughout Spain for his appearance on musical talent show Operación Triunfo, is coming to the Victor Villegas Auditorium and Congress Centre in Murcia on April 15.

The 36-year-old singer born in Malaga is also known for the success of his first single “Vi” which has since become a Gold record.

The star will bring a spectacular show to Murcia, creating magical melodic music together with his musicians. The performer is guaranteed to give it his all on stage, with the whole production and performance of all involved set to wow those in attendance.

López will also be performing at the Victor Villegas Auditorium on May 14.

Please visit www.songkick.com for more details but don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to watch a talented Spanish singer in action.

