New regulations being considered for town food market

A DECISION has been made by Mijas Council to review the regulations governing the Municipal Market and on February 5 it published a draft for public review.

The intention of the document is to modernise the town’s only food market by adapting it to current regulations, thereby providing legal security for both the customer and the stall holders.

This document includes schedules, assembly limits, rights and obligations of both the seller and the consumer, as well as implementation of an inspection regime to verify that all the operation and food products comply with current regulations, as well as detailing sanctions available for breaches.

Street markets are currently governed by different regulations and are therefore not considered in this draft document from Mijas Council.

