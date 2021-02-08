NEW Rapid Coronavirus Tests Being Manufactured In Derby, the first company in the UK to make any



SureScreen Diagnostics, a diagnostics company in Derby has become the first British firm to manufacture and supply lateral flow coronavirus rapid tests to the UK government.

An order of 20,000 of the tests has been placed, to be used for rapid testing of people who do not show symptoms of coronavirus, to be deployed in care homes, schools, universities, and to the NHS workplaces.

They function very easily in that droplets from a nasal swab placed onto the test gives a result in only 10 minutes, with David Campbell, one of the directors of SureScreen Diagnostics explaining, “We’ve been working very hard since March last year and we’re just delighted that we’re able to supply these tests to the UK for the benefit of people in the UK”.

He added, “The key with lateral flow testing is because they’re very cost effective, very easy to use and very quick to get results, you can have your own testing programme very quickly, so a number of businesses across the UK are looking to stop an infection before it even breaks out”. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary said, “Rapid lateral flow tests strengthen our national response to the virus significantly, helping us to identify the around one in three people who are asymptomatic and break chains of transmission in our workplaces and communities”.