NEW Rapid Coronavirus Tests Being Manufactured In Derby, the first company in the UK to make any

SureScreen Diagnostics, a diagnostics company in Derby has become the first British firm to manufacture and supply lateral flow coronavirus rapid tests to the UK government.

An order of 20,000 of the tests has been placed, to be used for rapid testing of people who do not show symptoms of coronavirus, to be deployed in care homes, schools, universities, and to the NHS workplaces.

They function very easily in that droplets from a nasal swab placed onto the test gives a result in only 10 minutes, with David Campbell, one of the directors of SureScreen Diagnostics explaining, “We’ve been working very hard since March last year and we’re just delighted that we’re able to supply these tests to the UK for the benefit of people in the UK”.






