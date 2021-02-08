Married Couple of 70 Years Die From Covid Within Days of Each Other.

91-YEAR-OLDS Margaret and Derek Firth, from Partington, Greater Manchester, were childhood sweethearts and had been together since they were 14 before both losing their lives – Derek died on January 31 – Margaret passed away three days later.

Margaret entered Wythenshawe Hospital but was later transferred to Trafford General Hospital after suffering another health issue before she contracted Covid. Derek, who also contracted Covid, was admitted to Wythenshawe for another health issue but he was later moved to Trafford to be with his wife after, according to the Manchester Evening News, doctors feared she didn’t have long to live.

The pairs grieving daughter, Barbara Smith (50), paid tribute to the ‘amazing’ NHS staff, who also allowed visits from other family members before her parents died.

On May 17, 2020, Margaret and Derek Firth celebrated an incredible 70 years of marriage together and were hoping to mark the occasion with family and friends but were sadly unable to due to the lockdown.

