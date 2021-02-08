MARILYN MONROE Lookalikes Parade On Australian Beach For Charity fundraiser



The ‘Marilyn Jetty Swim’ is an annual event, now in its eighth year, which is staged each year, at a beach in Adelaide, Australia, as part of the Brighton Jetty Classic open water swimming contest, to raise money for Cancer Council SA.

Participants don white dresses, bathers, sunglasses, and blonde wigs, to try and look like the American screen idol Marilyn Monroe, and this year, more than 300 people took part, easily exceeding last year’s record-breaking tally, all parading down Jetty Road at Brighton, before hitting the beach and into the sea.

Sarah Tinney, the founder of this event in 2014, said more than $145,000 had been raised in the past 12 months alone, “We haven’t actually lodged the number of participants with the Guinness World Records book to break our own record, we’re just quite happy we broke it last year with 254. If somebody comes back and tries to compete with us, maybe we’ll give it another go”.