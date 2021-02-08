AS promised last year, Marbella Council, working with water company Hidralia, has arranged for the installation of sanitation and drinking water supply to Triple A as well as the Municipal Operational Services warehouse.

The work involves the installation of 2.5 kilometres of pipes for the supply of water from the Puerto Rico-La Montua area, 300 metres of sewage pipes, a pumping station and a regulating tank.

During the time of the works, the Council will have to deploy a number of tankers to bring in water whilst laying a new pipeline along the north side of the Ojen road to the cemetery area and bury it towards the south.

The work is expected to last until May and shows the Council’s continued support for the Triple A animal rescue centre which is desperate for funds to allow it to continue.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Marbella Council keeps promise to supply Triple A with drinking water”.