Man caught riding illegal dirt bike with two-year-old son

LOCAL POLICE in Malaga caught a man riding a dirt bike with his two-year-old in front of him and his other children, aged 10 and four, on quad bikes behind.

While carrying out surveillance in rural areas, the police first saw the children on quads, driving in the direction of Almogia on the A-7075 road at kilometre 12. They then saw the man on the dirt bike with the two-year-old sitting on the fuel tank.

None of them were wearing helmets.

The police stopped the adult, aged 35, and asked him for ID, also discovering that he did not have a driving license because he had lost all the points. He was informed that a criminal case would be brought against him for this reason.

The police also found that the dirt bike and quads had no registration, insurance or MOTs.

He told the police that he and his children had had Covid-19 and that afternoon they had gone down to the Campanillas River, two kilometres from their home.

He was charged with a crime against road safety and will have to appear in court. The police seized the vehicles and informed the courts of the situation.

