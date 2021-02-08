Lux Mundi to host two prayer meetings in Costa del Sol during February

THERE will be two Taizé Prayer meetings in Fuengirola during February organised by the Lux Mundi Association.

Taizé prayers is a monthly invitation to join the Association in prayer for unity and for all your personal intentions. Social distancing and wearing of face masks will be required and anyone wishing to attend should send an email in advance to luxmundif@gmail.com.

Dates are;

Thursday February 18 in the Parish Church Nuestra Señora del Carmen, Fuengirola at 7.45pm.

Thursday February 25 in the Parish Church San Jose, Fuengirola at 7pm.

