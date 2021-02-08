ELTON JOHN Demands Government Brokers New Brexit Deal For Musicians to be able to perform abroad with less paperwork



Sir Elton John, one of UK pop music’s greatest ever exports has accused the British government of “screwing up” in their failure to secure visa-free tours for British musicians wanting to go to perform in the EU after Brexit.

It was revealed in January by The Independent that the EU had in fact offered to allow British musicians visa-free touring in the 27 member states but that the government had refused the offer.

Elton commented in The Guardian, “The situation we’re now in is ridiculous. Music is one of Britain’s greatest cultural exports. It contributed £5.8bn to the British economy in 2019, but was left out of the Brexit trade negotiations when other industries weren’t”.

He continued, “Workers from some professions are still allowed to travel on business without applying for a visa. But not musicians. Either the Brexit negotiators didn’t care about musicians, or didn’t think about them, or weren’t sufficiently prepared. They screwed up. It’s ultimately down to the British government to sort it out: they need to go back and renegotiate”.