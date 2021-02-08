Covid-19 no excuse for delaying start of approved property builds

AT the launch of the 16th Marbella Town Planning Course organised by the FYDU Foundation, participants were reminded that Covid-19 is not considered a force majeure delaying building.

Lawyer Ana Alonso Sangregorio who works for Malaga City Council explained that a one-year exception was granted during the first state of alarm but this was suspended on June 1 2020.

This means therefore that builders are not able to use the pandemic as an excuse for delaying the start of building on properties where a date for commencement is shown in the licence.

She did however highlight the fact that “if the administration has not complied with the processing of the licence” or “if a new development plan is going to be drawn up on that plot of land” then either of those two facts would be accepted as reasons for delay in starting the work.

FYDU is a non-profit organisation, whose aims are the dissemination of knowledge of town planning through the organisation of courses, seminars or research grants.

