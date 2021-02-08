Boy of 13 reported missing from his home in Puerto Real

A BOY, 13, has been reported missing from his home in Puerto Real, Cadiz.

Darek Catalan Perez was last seen at around 2.30pm yesterday, Sunday, February 7.

He was wearing a black tracksuit with white writing.

His family says that his phone is being turned on and off, and some messages have been sent, but anyone who tries to talk to him gets blocked. He does not answer calls either.

They don’t know if he has his phone or if someone else has got hold of it, but a message was sent to a WhatsApp group of his friends from school, the first a text message saying that he was in Bilbao, and the second a voice message, with a distorted voice saying that he had been kidnapped and asking for ransom money.

National Police are investigating, and although there have been many reports lately of a ‘dare’ amongst teenagers which consists of disappearing for 48 hours and trying to remain ‘missing’ for longer than others, his family does not think that he would take part in something like that because, they say, “he’s not that kind of boy”.

At around 2pm his parents went out to buy bread at a nearby shop while he stayed at home playing videogames. When they returned, they found the front door open, the video console still turned on, but no sign of Darek. The only thing they have noticed missing is his school bag, from which the books had been removed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the National Police.

Niño desaparecido en Puerto Real desde las 2:30 de la tarde, se llama darek y tiene 13 años.

Difundid por favor 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OEB1yQeXme — 𝕴𝖓𝖋𝖎𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖔✨💖🍼🎀 (@00sedxm) February 7, 2021

