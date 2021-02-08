Become a Virtual Spangle with the Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus.

SPANGLES Ladies’ Harmony Chorus, who normally meet at the Las Claras Centre in Los Narejos, Los Alcázares, Murcia, every Thursday, is offering you a golden opportunity to explore your love for singing, despite the restrictions.

“The pandemic has thrown up some challenges for us as a chorus, but we’ve risen to them and managed to keep singing” says their American Musical Director, Valerie Lynch; who took over as MD at the start of lockdown in March 2020.

Spangles’ management team have devised ways to keep the chorus singing together during the pandemic. Chorus Manager (and tech whizz), Lyn Baines, explains: “We tried Zoom and all those other wonderful online meeting apps, but none would allow us to all sing at the same time. Latency is a big issue, so Valerie kindly offered to coach us individually and this is what we have been doing during the restricted times.”

Their last rehearsal together was on October 29, when they celebrated Halloween, however, since then, they have returned to online coaching and have been successful in recruiting new virtual members – even learning 7 new songs and creating 5 videos since March 2020 – with another video set to be released on Valentine’s Day.

If you live permanently in Murcia region or Alicante province, you can join the chorus as a virtual member, with a view to becoming a full member once they are able to meet again.

To find out more, email them at info@spangleschorus.com or find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpanglesChorus.

