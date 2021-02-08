Auchan supermarket chain recalls organic pizza over listeriosis fears

SUPERMARKET chain Auchan has recalled organic three-cheese pizzas due to fears of listeriosis.

Auchan, which is called Alcampo in Spain, announced the withdrawal of one of its white label pizzas, manufactured and marketed in France. Specifically, a biological pizza with three cheeses (Emmental, Mozzarella and Gorgonzola) on suspicion of listeriosis, a bacterial infection most commonly caused by Listeria monocytogenes. It can cause severe illness, including severe sepsis, meningitis, or encephalitis, sometimes resulting in lifelong harm and even death. Those at risk of severe illness are the elderly, foetuses, newborns and those with immune system deficiencies.

Listeriosis may cause mild, self-limiting gastroenteritis and fever in anyone.[

The recall text points out that listeriosis can have an incubation period of up to eight days, during which the listed symptoms would be indicative of infection.

The affected batch was removed from shelves in France on January 25, but the chain warns that some products were purchased before the alert and urges customers not to consume them and return them.

The data to identify the pizza is the barcode 3596710482870; the packing code EMB49331H; and the expiration date February 14.

The production company is ‘La toque angévine’, based in Segré-en-Anjou Bleu. This supplier does not directly supply Alcampo in Spain, but given the frequent transit of goods and customers between France and Spain, the alert has spread to other countries.

