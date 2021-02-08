Andalucia: Restrictions Could Be Lowered IF Incidence Levels Drop for Ten Days.

THE Junta de Andalucía is studying the potential relaxation of Covid restrictions implemented throughout the municipalities IF they experience a “sustained reduction” of the accumulated incidence for 10 consecutive days.

This would mean a reopening of non-essential activities, as stated by Andalucian president, Juan Manuel Moreno today (February 8).

Moreno, speaking to regional representatives at the inauguration ceremony of the Estepona High-Resolution Specialties Hospital (SHARE), pointed out that the High Impact Public Health Alerts Committee will meet throughout the week to assess “different changes,” although he stressed that the current situation requires “great caution.”

Moreno stated that “it could be possible for those [municipalities] currently closed to open for non-essential activity” if the “incidence is lower for 10 consecutive days and is progressively decreasing.”

“There is a ray of hope because the accumulated incidence is decreasing, but we continue with an unbearable death rate and in ICI very high,” said the Andalucian president, who has detailed that today the autonomous community registered 2,092 positives cases and 53 deaths, with an incidence rate of 776.

